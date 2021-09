1 / 4 UBS on SBI Life: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a raised target price of Rs 1,440. The company's product mix is improving and its value of new business (VNB) margin is seen expanding by 300 basis points over FY21-24 to 26.2 percent, according to UBS.









2 / 4 CLSA on TCS: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' call on the stock with a raised target price of Rs 4,050. CLSA has raised its FY23/24 EPS estimates for TCS by 2-4 percent.









3 / 4 CLSA on Indus Towers: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330. Indus Towers is among the top 40 on the ESG front among 130 companies covered in India. Its ESG rating is 8-17 percent higher than the average scores of the country and the sector, according to CLSA.