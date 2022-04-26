Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and more



1 / 3 CLSA on Oil and Gas | ONGC and Oil India continue to remain top buys for CLSA. Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp are preferred picks with ongoing strength in refining margin, the brokerage firm said.



2 / 3 CLSA on L&T | Well-positioned to transition into an environment, social, governance-compliant business, the brokerage firm said while maintaining its 'buy' call on the stock.