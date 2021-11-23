Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and SRF

0
Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries' stock while Bharti Airtel remains CLSA's top pick. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage noted that the company is focused on moving towards boosting realisations, Jefferies said. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 925.
CLSA on Bharti Airtel | The company remains CLSA's top pick. The brokerage said prepaid data hikes could boost India mobile revenue by 14 percent.
Morgan Stanley on RIL | The brokerage has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock. It sees upside risks to estimates as the earnings upgrade cycle for all businesses accelerates.
Jefferies on SRF | The brokerage sees a slowdown in earnings growth over FY21-24. It has maintained its 'underperform' rating on the stock.
Citi on Bharti Airtel | A sharp 20-25 percent tariff hike announcement is ahead of Citi's expectations. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock.