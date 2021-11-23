Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and SRF



1 / 5 Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage noted that the company is focused on moving towards boosting realisations, Jefferies said. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 925.



2 / 5 CLSA on Bharti Airtel | The company remains CLSA's top pick. The brokerage said prepaid data hikes could boost India mobile revenue by 14 percent.



3 / 5 Morgan Stanley on RIL | The brokerage has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock. It sees upside risks to estimates as the earnings upgrade cycle for all businesses accelerates.



4 / 5 Jefferies on SRF | The brokerage sees a slowdown in earnings growth over FY21-24. It has maintained its 'underperform' rating on the stock.