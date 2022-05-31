Tuesday's top brokerage calls: M&M, Sun Pharma and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals



1 / 4 Nomura on Mahindra & Mahindra | M&M's current valuation looks quite attractive, said Nomura which has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock. The brokerage firm believes that focus on sports utility vehicles (SUV) is likely to drive strong growth in the company's orderbook.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on M&M | M&M's earnings per share (EPS) projections for FY23 and FY24 have been upgraded as a result of an increase in tractor volume estimates, according to the brokerage firm. Morgan Stanley said that M&M's core business value appears attractive, and the company's capital allocation strategy is also working well.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma | Expectation of continued growth in India and emerging markets, US likely benefitting from scale up of specialty business and niche launches along with price hikes is seen offsetting cost headwinds, said Morgan Stanley.