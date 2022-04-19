Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Mindtree and Prestige Estates



1 / 3 Morgan Stanley on Prestige Estates | The brokerage house has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of the real estate player. Net debt management remains a key area of concern, said Morgan Stanley.



2 / 3 Morgan Stanley on Mindtree | Despite the volatile macro scenario, Street EPS estimates appear achievable, said Morgan Stanley while cutting its target price on the stock to Rs 4,450 from Rs 5,100.