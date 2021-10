1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards and Payment Services | For the month of August, industry credit spending has moved higher again, the brokerage said. The company accounted for 31 percent of industry card additions in August, Morgan Stanley pointed out, while maintaining its 'overweight' rating on the stock.









2 / 5 CLSA on Tata Communications | The brokerage has cut revenue and EBITDA estimates for Tata Communications by 2-4 percent for FY22. The stock is a play on digital transformation but the second COVID wave has caused service delivery delays, CLSA said.









3 / 5 Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra Bank | Growth uptick and succession will be key to stock returns, Jefferies believes. Succession will offer scope to reorganise terms and look at fresh talent, the brokerage added.









4 / 5 Citi on Coal India | The brokerage has retained its 'neutral' recommendation on the company's stock, saying that a significant rerating may not be easy given ESG concerns. Citi has, however, raised its target price to Rs 185 from Rs 140.