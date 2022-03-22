Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Vedanta and L&T

[caption id="attachment_12903432" align="aligncenter" width="680"] UBS on Maruti Suzuki India | The company's electric vehicle (EV) plans get a boost which should allay concerns on EV preparedness, according to UBS. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Maruti Suzuki.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12903442" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on L&T | The brokerage firm has lowered its EPS estimates for FY22-25 by 4-8 percent for Larsen & Toubro and has also slashed its target price to Rs 2,525 from Rs 2,675. Jefferies has maintained its 'buy' call on the construction company's stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12903452" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on ICICI Bank | Even though the brokerage firm has cut its target price on the lender's stock to Rs 1,050 from Rs 1,125, CLSA says 'buy' ICICI Bank shares as there is no material impact on asset quality and the growth outlook remains robust.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12903462" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Vedanta | Risk-reward ratio for Vedanta shares is favourable at current valuation, said Credit Suisse. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of Vedanta.[/caption]