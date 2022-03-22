Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Vedanta and L&T



UBS on Maruti Suzuki India | The company's electric vehicle (EV) plans get a boost which should allay concerns on EV preparedness, according to UBS. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Maruti Suzuki.



Jefferies on L&T | The brokerage firm has lowered its EPS estimates for FY22-25 by 4-8 percent for Larsen & Toubro and has also slashed its target price to Rs 2,525 from Rs 2,675. Jefferies has maintained its 'buy' call on the construction company's stock.



CLSA on ICICI Bank | Even though the brokerage firm has cut its target price on the lender's stock to Rs 1,050 from Rs 1,125, CLSA says 'buy' ICICI Bank shares as there is no material impact on asset quality and the growth outlook remains robust.