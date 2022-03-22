0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Vedanta and L&T

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Vedanta and L&T

Brokerage Radar: Jefferies has slashed its EPS estimates and target price for Larsen and Toubro while Credit Suisse believes risk-reward ratio for Vedanta shares is favourable at current valuation. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More