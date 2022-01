1 / 4 CLSA on Marico | The brokerage house observed that topline growth may be in low-teens but weak margin may drive 4 percent earnings growth.



2 / 4 CLSA on Automobiles | CLSA noted that the weak demand trend persists. The brokerage has estimated a month-on-month decline of 30 percent for tractors and 6 percent for two-wheelers. Whereas, CLSA has estimated a 20 percent rise for commercial vehicles and 2 percent for passenger vehicles.



3 / 4 CLSA on IT | The brokerage house is of the view that demand strength will continue and margins could surprise positively in 2022. CLSA believes rich valuations might sustain.