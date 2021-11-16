Tuesday's top brokerage calls: L&T, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark and VA Tech



1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Glenmark | Cash conversion and specialty monetisation are the key value drivers for Glenmark, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has maintained its 'underweight' rating on the stock.



2 / 4 Nomura on VA Tech | Robust ordering in the first half and growing ESG-related water capital expenditure will benefit the company in the long run, Nomura believes. The brokerage has retained its 'buy' rating on the stock.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on Larsen & Toubro | Upside for L&T could originate from lower interest cost, cash flows and margin, Credit Suisse said. The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the scrip.