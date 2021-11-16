0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: L&T, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark and VA Tech

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Tuesday's top brokerage calls: L&T, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark and VA Tech

Credit Suisse said that upside for L&T could originate from lower interest cost, cash flows and margin, while Nomura sees further price hikes for Ashok Leyland. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: