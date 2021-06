Market

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Info Edge and Bharti Airtel

Updated : June 22, 2021 08:37 AM IST

Among brokerages, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie are bearish on Info Edge after its March quarter results while CLSA retained an 'outperform' call on the stock. Meanwhile, UBS is bullish on Bharti Airtel after it tied up with Tata Group for 5G. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:

Goldman Sachs on Info Edge: The brokerage maintains a 'sell' call on the stock with the target at Rs 2,760 per share. It, however, raised FY22-24 revenue estimates for the firm by up to 4 percent and said that outlook for recruitment business looks strong.

Macquarie on Info Edge: The brokerage has an 'underperform' rating on the stock with the target at Rs 4,220 per share. It said that sequential improvement in core business continues.

CLSA on Info Edge: The brokerage has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with the target at Rs 5,470 per share. It expects the company's revenue growth to bounce back sharply by Q2.

UBS on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with the target at Rs 655 per share. The firm tied up with Tata Group for indigenous 5G solutions. As per UBS, the agreement is positive for the overall 5G ecosystem.

