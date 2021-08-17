Tuesday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Zomato and more



1 / 7 CLSA on Vodafone Idea: The brokerage has maintained an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6. CLSA has lowered its FY22-23 forecasts for the telecom operator by 5-12 percent. The company is headed for a financial crisis at a time when its annual payments are due, it added.









2 / 7 Credit Suisse on Vodafone Idea: The brokerage has maintained an 'underperform' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 4. After an all-round weak quarterly performance, the company is awaiting government support, and needs meaningful capital infusion and strong improvement on the operational front to become competitive, according to Credit Suisse.









3 / 7 UBS on Vodafone Idea: The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' call on Vodafone Idea with a target price of Rs 10. The loss in market share in terms of subscribers continues for the telecom operator with the impact of the pandemic adding to its woes, according to UBS. The brokerage also said Vodafone Idea remains in a critical position in terms of liquidity.









4 / 7 Nomura on ICICI Bank: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 825 citing the lender's stronger balance sheet and better earnings growth. ICICI Bank has a substantial provision buffer to tide over the pandemic-related stress and deliver a return on equity of 15 percent by FY23, according to Nomura.









5 / 7 Goldman Sachs on Fortis: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295. Goldman Sachs has raised its FY23-24 EPS estimates for Fortis by up to 13 percent and maintained a constructive view.









6 / 7 UBS on Zomato: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 170. The company's strong Q1 performance triggered an upgrade in the revenue estimate by 22 percent for FY22, according to UBS.





