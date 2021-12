1 / 4 CLSA on Financials | Risk-reward ratio for financials is favourable with 50 percent upside for top picks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and SBI Life Insurance Company. Rising rates could lead to upsides in net interest margins and asset quality is normalising fully, the brokerage said.



2 / 4 Jefferies on Piramal Enterprises | The combination of healthy growth, rebalancing portfolio and vertical split can support re-rating of the company, according to Jefferies. DHFL deal helps the company rebalance the portfolio and offer a strong growth platform in the housing space, the brokerage added.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Aditya Birla Capital | The brokerage has raised its earnings estimates for the company factoring in higher loan growth assumptions and better net interest margin. Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock.