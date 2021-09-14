Tuesday's top brokerage calls: HDFC Life, RBL Bank, Abbott and more



1 / 4 CLSA on HDFC Life: The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790. The demand for life insurance products has recovered well after the second wave of the pandemic, according to CLSA. SBI Life is CLSA's top pick in the insurance basket.









2 / 4 CLSA on RBL Bank: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 235. Growth is expected to remain muted in FY22 for the lender, which needs to catch up in improving its provisioning coverage ratio, according to CLSA. Growth, however, may recover to mid-teens by FY23, it added.









3 / 4 Bernstein on Abbott: The brokerage has retained an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 14,075. The company has not enjoyed the kind of returns that some of its largecap peers did in FY21, and its large brands remain under stress with new threats emerging, according to Bernstein.






