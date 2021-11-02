0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: HDFC and Tata Motors

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Tuesday's top brokerage calls: HDFC and Tata Motors

CLSA downgraded its rating on the shares of HDFC to 'outperform' while Macquarie says loan growth is picking up and non-individual book growth will improve further for the company. Here are top brokerage calls for the day: