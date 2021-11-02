Tuesday's top brokerage calls: HDFC and Tata Motors



1 / 4 CLSA on HDFC | The brokerage sees the stock valuation close to fair levels which prompted it to downgrade its rating on the shares of HDFC to 'outperform'. CLSA pointed out that HDFC reported strong growth but best of margin is behind us.









2 / 4 Jefferies on Tata Motors | The brokerage believes demand recovery, market share gains and better margin should continue to help India business. Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the stock.









3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on HDFC | The brokerage has retained its 'overweight' stance on the stock and has raised its target price due to higher subsidiary valuations. However, Morgan Stanley has trimmed its forecasts.





