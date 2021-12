1 / 5 Jefferies on Gujarat Gas: Jefferies gave 'buy' call on Gujarat Gas and set the target at Rs 830/share. Underlying demand seems to be robust at 8-8.5 mmscmd. The medium-term volume outlook remains intact, the brokerage said.



2 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Wipro: Wipro and Edgile plan to develop together Wipro CyberTransform, said the brokerage.



3 / 5 UBS on Godrej Consumer: New MD and CEO, outlined strategy for next 3-5 years. The company will focus on category development, driven by higher A&P spends, sampling and distribution, the brokerage said.



4 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Godrej Consumer: Morgan Stanley gave an 'underweight' rating on the company and said that the new MD and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati highlighted a medium-term ambition of double-digit volume growth.