Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun TV

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Citi has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on Aurobindo Pharma while JP Morgan believes price hikes and cost measures are in place to support Britannia Industries' profitability going ahead. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: