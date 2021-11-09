Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun TV

[caption id="attachment_11389892" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Britannia Industries | Key risks include slower/faster volume growth in biscuits, said Nomura, maintaining its 'neutral' call on the company's stock. The brokerage said demand is holding up well but margin, not so much.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11389902" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Citi on Aurobindo Pharma | The brokerage that has maintained its 'buy' recommendation, would like to watch the company's guidance on margin outlook. Weakness in profitability is in-line with expectations, the brokerage added.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11389912" align="aligncenter" width="679"] JP Morgan on Britannia | The brokerage believes price hikes and cost measures are in place to support profitability going ahead. JP Morgan has an 'overweight' rating on shares of Britannia.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11389922" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Macquarie on Sun TV | Valuations are reasonable at current levels, said Macquarie that has retained its 'outperform' rating on shares of Sun TV. The brokerage pointed out that a key positive from Q2 results is a sharp recovery in advertising revenue.[/caption]