Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun TV



1 / 4 Nomura on Britannia Industries | Key risks include slower/faster volume growth in biscuits, said Nomura, maintaining its 'neutral' call on the company's stock. The brokerage said demand is holding up well but margin, not so much.



2 / 4 Citi on Aurobindo Pharma | The brokerage that has maintained its 'buy' recommendation, would like to watch the company's guidance on margin outlook. Weakness in profitability is in-line with expectations, the brokerage added.



3 / 4 JP Morgan on Britannia | The brokerage believes price hikes and cost measures are in place to support profitability going ahead. JP Morgan has an 'overweight' rating on shares of Britannia.