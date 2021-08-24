View as Slide Show Image

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Oberoi Realty and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Jefferies is bullish on Airtel, and Macquarie has retained its 'outperform' rating on GAIL. Sun Pharma, Cipla and Torrent remain CLSA's top picks in the pharma pack. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: