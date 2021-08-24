Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Oberoi Realty and more



1 / 6 Citi on realty: According to the brokerage, the second wave of the pandemic has temporarily disrupted a recovery in demand. Citi's top pick in the sector is Phoenix Mills, while it also prefers Sobha and Oberoi Realty.









2 / 6 CLSA on asset monetisation: The asset monetisation plan will help the government fund its future capex. It will secure funding for the national infrastructure pipeline and improve asset performance, and the key is to focus on the right asset to monetise through an appropriate model, according to CLSA.









3 / 6 CLSA on pharma: The earnings momentum in the pharma sector remains healthy after the June quarter, according to the brokerage. CLSA's top picks in the sector are Sun Pharma, Cipla and Torrent Pharma.









4 / 6 Citi on IT: According to the brokerage, IT sector valuations look a bit stretched in absolute terms across the board. The sector is currently at 29 times its one-year forward earnings -- a 35 percent premium to Nifty50, according to Citi.









5 / 6 Macquarie on GAIL: The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' call on GAIL with a revised target price of Rs 205. Macquarie raised the company's FY22-24 EPS estimates by 10-13 percent on better modelling of the petrochemicals margin.





