Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Max Financial, Voltas and Chola Investment



1 / 4 CLSA on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Given the significant outperformance of the company's stock price, CLSA says that further upside is limited. The brokerage firm has downgraded its rating on the stock to 'outperform' with a target price of Rs 825.



2 / 4 CLSA on Max Financial | Valuation is getting undemanding, CLSA said maintaining its 'buy' rating on shares of Max Financial.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on Voltas | Risk-reward is better in Havells which has a more diversified business, according to Credit Suisse. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'neutral' rating on shares of Voltas.