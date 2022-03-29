Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Max Financial, Voltas and Chola Investment

[caption id="attachment_12976472" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Given the significant outperformance of the company's stock price, CLSA says that further upside is limited. The brokerage firm has downgraded its rating on the stock to 'outperform' with a target price of Rs 825.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12976482" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Max Financial | Valuation is getting undemanding, CLSA said maintaining its 'buy' rating on shares of Max Financial.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12976492" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Voltas | Risk-reward is better in Havells which has a more diversified business, according to Credit Suisse. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'neutral' rating on shares of Voltas.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12976502" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel is well-positioned to be one of the integrated telcos in India, as per Credit Suisse. The brokerage firm has retained its 'outperform' rating on the telecom company's stock.[/caption]