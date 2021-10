1 / 4 CLSA on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage has retained its forecast of Bharti Airtel registering an over 50 percent growth in EBITDA by FY24. Cashback offer on 150 smartphones is likely to be ARPU accretive and will boost 4G subscriber additions, CLSA said.









2 / 4 CLSA on Logistics | Export-led recovery is visible but redflags are seen, according to the brokerage. First half saw a pick-up across the transport value chain for ports, toll roads or rail but higher fuel prices may disrupt the economics of many businesses, CLSA said.









3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Banks | Valuations appear attractive, according to Morgan Stanley. Large banks will do well as core earnings growth accelerates in second half while earnings recovery will be gradual for midcap banks, the brokerage said.