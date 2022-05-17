Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bharat Forge, Bandhan Bank and Aditya Birla Capital

[caption id="attachment_13509152" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Macquarie on Bandhan Bank | The brokerage firm expects a cyclical rebound to drive 24 percent return on equity (RoE) going ahead. Macquarie has upgraded its rating on the banking stock to 'outperform'.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13509142" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Aditya Birla Capital | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of the company and has raised its earnings per share estimate for FY23 for Aditya Birla Capital by 6 percent.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13509112" align="aligncenter" width="680"] UBS on Bharat Forge | The company is better positioned than commercial vehicles original equipment makers (OEMs) to manage gross margin, according to UBS which has retained its 'buy' call on Bharat Forge shares.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13509122" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Bharat Forge | The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on shares of Bharat Forge to 'underperform' and has raised its revenue estimate for FY24 in the wake of new orders.[/caption]