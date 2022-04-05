Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bajaj Finance, AU Small Finance Bank and L&T



1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Finance | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 8,750.



2 / 4 CLSA on Bajaj Finance | The brokerage firm says that the valuation premium the company enjoys is unjustified, CLSA said maintaining its 'sell' rating on shares of Bajaj Finance.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on AU Small Finance Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 1,512.