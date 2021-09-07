View as Slide Show Image

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Asian Paints, ITC, Concor and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Asian Paints, ITC, Concor and more

Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Concor, and CLSA on ITC. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: