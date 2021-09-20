View as Slide Show Image

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 20

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 20

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday tracking a similar trend on the SGX Nifty futures. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures were trading 127.00 points or 0.72 percent lower at the 17,474.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.