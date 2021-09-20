CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 20



1 / 15 Lupin | The US Food and Drug Administration has concluded an inspection at the company's Goa facility and has closed with seven observations.









2 / 15 Rail Vikas Nigam | The company has bagged an order from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Rs 10.34 billion.









3 / 15 Aviation Stocks | Airline companies can now operate a maximum of 85 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights instead of 72.5 percent earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation.









4 / 15 Vodafone Idea | Promoters of the company, Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group, may reportedly infuse fresh equity capital in the company, reciprocating the government's reform package that largely intended to revive their financially troubled Indian telecom entity.









5 / 15 Welspun India | The company's board has approved an expansion plan of about Rs 6,565 million over FY22 and FY23.









6 / 15 Wipro | The company has announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore.









7 / 15 Sobha Ltd | Subhash Mohan Bhat has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of Sobha Ltd. The board has appointed Yogesh Bansal as the CFO with effect from the close of business hours on November 15, 2021.









8 / 15 Bajaj Holdings & Investment | The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 90 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.









9 / 15 Mrs Bectors Food Specialities | The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the UAE for carrying out the business of bakery products and confectionery.









10 / 15 Elgi Equipments | The company has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia to undertake the business of sale, purchase, repair, service, import, export of air compressors, spare parts, fittings and accessories.









11 / 15 Dish TV | The board has sought more time to convene the next annual general meeting citing regulatory clearances required for accommodating Yes Bank’s proposals for a board change.









12 / 15 Delta Corp | All the casinos operated by the company and its subsidiaries in Goa will resume operations from today.









13 / 15 Nazara Technologies | The company's subsidiary has acquired the gaming and adjacent IP business of OML Entertainment for 73 crore.









14 / 15 KEC International | The company will acquire 100% equity in Spur Infrastructure for an enterprise value of Rs 62 crore.





