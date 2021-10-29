0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Top stocks to watch out for on Oct 29: Infosys, Wipro, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Power and more

View as Slide Show Image

Top stocks to watch out for on Oct 29: Infosys, Wipro, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Power and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Top stocks to watch out for on Oct 29: Infosys, Wipro, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Power and more

With the sell-off seen on Thursday, today's session may witness some value buying, pushing the domestic benchmark indices higher. SGX Nifty50 futures were also up 0.1 percent at 17,900 as of 6:49 am, hinting at a slightly higher start.