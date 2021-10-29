Top stocks to watch out for on Oct 29: Infosys, Wipro, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Power and more



1 / 10 Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UPL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Electronics, Dixon Technologies, Escorts, GAIL India, Oberoi Realty, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Voltas | These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.









2 / 10 Infosys | Infosys and BP intend to co-develop a digital platform that can collect data from multiple energy assets and use artificial intelligence to optimise the energy supply and demand for power, heat, cooling and electric vehicle charging.









3 / 10 Wipro | Wipro, in partnership with Oracle, has launched Wipro Tollway Transportation and Billing solution to enhance commuters’ experience while improving profitability for tollway authorities.









4 / 10 KEC International | The company has won orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the transmission and distribution segment.









5 / 10 Amara Raja Batteries | Andhra High Court extends stay on the closure order for the company's plants. The closure orders were from Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board for the company's plants situated at Karakambadi, Tirupati and Nunegundlapalli Village, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.









6 / 10 AU Small Finance Bank | The bank's Q2 profit and net interest income came in well above the Street's estimate. Its profit stood at Rs 278.5 crore and net interest income was at Rs 753 crore.









7 / 10 Tata Power | Sanjeev Churiwala is appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from January 1, 2022. Tata Power's consolidated net profit rose 36 percent on-year to Rs 506 crore and revenue was up 13 percent at Rs 9,502 crore.









8 / 10 RBL Bank | The lender's profit for Q2 stood at Rs 30.8 crore and net interest income was at Rs 915.5 crore, both of which were below expectations.









9 / 10 NTPC | Even as the company's Q2 revenue of Rs 28,329 crore beat estimates, its profit of Rs 3,212 crore was below expectations.





