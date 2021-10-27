Top stocks to watch out for on Oct 27: Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Cipla, IRB Infra and more



1 / 10 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Co, Deepak Nitrite, Lupin and Tata Chemicals | These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.









2 / 10 Bajaj Finance | The lender's profit for Q2 came in slightly lower than estimated but net interest margin was well above expectations.









3 / 10 Axis Bank | The bank's profit was higher than expected but net interest margin fell short of expectations.









4 / 10 Cipla | The company reported higher-than-expected results for Q2.









5 / 10 ABB India | The company's net profit surpassed estimates while revenue came in slightly below expectations for Q3.









6 / 10 Mahanagar Gas | Even as the company's net profit missed Street's expectation, sales were higher than anticipated during Q2.









7 / 10 Ambuja Cements | The cement maker's revenue was above estimate but net profit for Q3 missed market expectations.









8 / 10 Torrent Pharma | The company reported lower-than-expected numbers for Q2.









9 / 10 IRB Infrastructure Developers | Ferrovial’s subsidiary Cintra Global SE will invest up to Rs 3,180 crore in IRB Infrastructure Developers, while GIC will invest up to Rs 2,166 crore.





