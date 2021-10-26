Top stocks to watch out for on Oct 26: Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and more



1 / 10 ABB India, Ambuja Cements, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Birlasoft, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Cera Sanitaryware, Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Mahanagar Gas, Persistent Systems and Zensar Technologies | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.









2 / 10 Tech Mahindra | The technology company's revenue for the September quarter missed Street's expectation. Its subsidiaries acquired two companies for Rs 885 crore.









3 / 10 HDFC Bank | Competition Commission of India approved HDFC Bank’s acquisition of 4.99 percent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.









4 / 10 Eicher Motors | The company's shareholders have approved a proposal to re-appoint Siddhartha Lal as Eicher Motors' managing director for a period of five years with effect from May 1 this year. The members also cleared the proposal to increase Lal's remuneration.









5 / 10 CEAT | The company's net profit for Q2 came in slightly below expectations while revenue topped estimate.









6 / 10 Bharti Airtel | The company will opt for a moratorium of up to four years on spectrum and adjusted gross revenue dues, under the deferred payment option in the telecom relief package.









7 / 10 Tata Motors | The company's arm Jaguar Land Rover is being forced to resort to production cut in the current quarter as well due to continued shortage of semiconductors across the world, a report said.









8 / 10 National Stock Exchange | NSE is in advanced talks with Singapore Exchange for a revenue-sharing agreement on trades in Nifty derivatives contracts, as per a report.









9 / 10 Orient Cement | The company has reported sharply higher profit at Rs 56.88 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 34.82 crore in Q2FY21 with revenue rising to Rs 613.12 crore from Rs 477.5 crore on-year.





