Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 9: Reliance Industries, Britannia, Vedanta and more



1 / 9 Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch, Indraprastha Gas, Petronet LNG, HEG, Hindustan Copper and VST Tillers Tractors | These companies will announce their quarterly results today.



2 / 9 Reliance Industries | Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of RIL, announced the signing of agreements with Ensign Operating III to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA. With this transaction, RIL has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)



3 / 9 Britannia India | The company reported a net profit of Rs 381.8 crore for the quarter ended September, missing Street estimates by a wide margin.



4 / 9 Aurobindo Pharma | The company's profit of Rs 696.7 crore and revenue of Rs 5,942 crore for Q2 FY22 were below market expectations.



5 / 9 Vedanta | Delisting of American Depositary Shares, representing equity shares, from New York Stock Exchange will become effective close of trading on NYSE on November 8, 2021.



6 / 9 Motherson Sumi Systems | The company's board of directors gave approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures.



7 / 9 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The bank reported a net loss of Rs 2.74 billion as against Rs 960 million. The lender's net and gross non-performing asset ratio deteriorated sequentially.



8 / 9 JBM Auto | The company has received prestigious order for supply, operation and maintenance of 200 air-conditioned fully built low floor electric buses.