Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 4: Eicher Motors, Divi's Lab, Bharti Airtel and more



1 / 10 Dhanlaxmi Bank, Sun TV Network and Divi's Laboratories | These companies will detail their quarterly earnings over the long weekend.



2 / 10 Eicher Motors | The automaker's earnings beat estimates on all fronts--profit, revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and margin.



3 / 10 Bata India | The company's Q2 net profit and revenue missed estimates while EBITDA and margin for the reporting quarter were above expectations.



4 / 10 White goods companies | Ministry of Commerce has finalised 42 companies under Production Linked Incentive Scheme for white goods.



5 / 10 Lupin | The company has launched authorised generic version of Antara (Fenoflbrate) Capsules in the US.



6 / 10 Bharti Airtel | On Government of Ghana's takeover of ownership of Airtel/Tigo Joint Venture, Bharti Airtel said that the transaction has been completed and 100 percent shares of Airtel Tigo have been transferred to the Government of Ghana.



7 / 10 Gujarat State Petronet | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 512.6 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 716.5 crore posted in Q2 FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 4,158.92 crore from Rs 3,027.73 crore a year ago.



8 / 10 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 74.57 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 66.05 crore in Q2 FY21, and revenue rose to Rs 825.76 crore from Rs 638.25 crore on a year-on-year basis.



9 / 10 Pfizer | The company reported higher profit at Rs 142.95 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 131.37 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue also rose to Rs 636.26 crore from Rs 595.41 crore on year.