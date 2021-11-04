Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 4: Eicher Motors, Divi's Lab, Bharti Airtel and more

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open slightly higher in today's Muhurat trading session, following the SGX Nifty50 futures that were up 0.2 percent at 17923.50 as of 17:09 IST. Indian stock market will open for one hour for Muhurat trading, which will commemorate the start of Samvat 2078. The Muhurat trading session will begin at 6.15 pm and end at 7.15 pm today. Diwali marks the beginning of the New Year, and investors participate in Muhurat trading to bring good luck and prosperity for the rest of the year.