0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 3: SBI, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Infosys and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 3: SBI, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Infosys and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to start Wednesday's session on a flat note given the trend in SGX Nifty50 futures. The contract was up 0.1 percent at 17,946 as of 6:49 am.