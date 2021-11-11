0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 11: Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Yes Bank and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 11: Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Yes Bank and more

Losses in Asian equities may spill over to the Indian market on Thursday. SGX Nifty50 futures contract was down 0.3 percent at 17,957 as of 7:12 am, hinting at a lower opening for Indian headline indices.