Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 11: Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Yes Bank and more



Tata Steel, NMDC, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balkrishna Industries, Birla Tyres, Brigade Enterprises, EaseMyTrip, Endurance Technologies, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Aeronautics, Matrimony.com and RITES | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



Zomato | The company reported a loss of Rs 434.9 crore in Q2 FY22 against a loss of Rs 229.8 crore in Q2 FY21, while revenue increased sharply to Rs 1,024.2 crore from Rs 426 crore YoY.



Pidilite Industries | The company's Q2 profit and revenue of Rs 374.6 crore and Rs 2,626.3 crore respectively, were higher than expectations.



Metropolis Healthcare | The company's net profit of Rs 58.4 crore and revenue of Rs 302.6 crore came in slightly below estimates.



MOIL | The company's net profit and revenue were well above Street's expectations.



Yes Bank | Moody's upgraded Yes Bank's rating to B2 from B3 and changed outlook to 'positive'.



Berger Paints | The paint maker's profit came in at Rs 219.2 crore and revenue stood at Rs 2,225 crore for Q2 FY22. On both fronts, Berger Paints beat estimates.



Oil India | The company's profit of Rs 1,454.3 crore for Q2 FY22 surpassed estimates and revenue of Rs 7,254 crore also exceeded expectations.



DLF | The company will add 2.3 million square feet to its existing 4.2 million square feet of retail portfolio with six new properties as part of its expansion plans.