Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 10: Nykaa, Vodafone Idea, Indraprastha Gas and more



1 / 10 Affle India, Oil India, Alembic Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Berger Paints, Metropolis Healthcare, Birla Corporation, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Equitas Holding, India Cements, Zomato, Thermax, NIIT, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Wonderla Holidays | These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 10 Nykaa | Equity shares of Nykaa will list on bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,125 per share. The issue was subscribed 82 times on the final day of bidding. Nykaa's public issue comprised of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 4,721 crore. Ahead of its IPO, the company had raised over Rs 2,300 from anchor investors.



3 / 10 Aban Offshore | The company through its step-down subsidiary sold a Jack-Up Rig for $1.55 crore.



4 / 10 Vodafone Idea | The company has held talks with lenders, including consortium lead State Bank of India, for a possible recast of loans through a potential standstill on interest payments, longer repayment tenures or lower rates, a report said.



5 / 10 JSW Energy | The company plans to raise about $500 million through a strategic stake sale in its green energy business, as per a report.



6 / 10 SH Kelkar and Company | Blackstone has reportedly made a complete exit from SH Kelkar and Company. Blackstone has sold its existing 10.4 percent stake in the firm through a block deal and clocked an overall return of 4.5 times, as per the report.



7 / 10 Pharmaceutical companies | A lobby group has reportedly urged the government to allow drugmakers to increase prices of all non-scheduled drugs by 20 percent considering rising input costs.



8 / 10 Petronet LNG | The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 817.6 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 919.5 crore in Q2 FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 10,813 crore from Rs 6,235.8 crore Year-on-Year (YoY).



9 / 10 Power Grid Corporation Of India | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,376.4 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 3,094.1 crore in the year-ago period, and revenue increased to Rs 10,266.98 crore from Rs 9,529.68 crore YoY.