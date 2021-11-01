Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 1: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, IRCTC, Adani Enterprises and more



1 / 12 Bajaj Consumer Care, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Graphite India, IRCTC, Phoenix Mills and Tata Motors | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.









2 / 12 Policybazaar, Sigachi Industries and SJS Enterprises | Initial public offerings of these companies will open today.









3 / 12 Automobile companies | Automobile companies will announce their sales data for October today and on Tuesday.









4 / 12 Reliance Industries | Much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone, will be available in stores from Diwali at the down payment of Rs 1999. The remaining amount can be paid via easy EMI schemes.









5 / 12 Indian Oil Corporation | The company's Q2 profit rose 7 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 6,360 crore and revenue was up 14 percent to Rs 1.35 lakh crore.









6 / 12 Equitas Small Finance Bank | Gross and net non-performing asset ratio weakened sequentially with net profit and net interest income falling short of expectations at Rs 41 crore and Rs 483.9 crore.









7 / 12 Vedanta | The company reported a higher consolidated net profit at Rs 5,813 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,642 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 30,101 crore from Rs 21,107 crore YoY.









8 / 12 Steel Authority of India | The company reported a net profit of Rs 5,794.9 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 660.2 crore logged in Q2FY21, while revenue was up at Rs 26,828 crore as compared to Rs 16,925.5 crore YoY. Both net profit and revenue exceeded Street's expectations.









9 / 12 Adani Enterprises | The company has acquired a significant minority stake in Cleartrip Private Ltd, an online travel aggregator and part of the Flipkart Group.









10 / 12 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | BPCL's net profit and revenue for Q2 FY22 were sharply above the estimates, at Rs 2,694 crore and Rs 81,536.8 crore respectively.









11 / 12 Bandhan Bank | The bank reported a loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore for Q2 FY22 as against CNBC-TV18 poll's expectation of a profit and net interest income of Rs 1,935.4 crore which was also below estimates.





