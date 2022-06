1 / 12 Vedanta Ltd | Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company informed exchanges that the company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on June 4 with respect to its proposed fundraising of Rs 4,100 crore in one or more tranches via non-convertible debentures.



2 / 12 Balaji Amines Ltd | A subsidiary of the chemical company is set to raise Rs 250 crore via issuance of fresh shares though an initial public offering (IPO).



3 / 12 Reliance Industries | The brand licensing arm of the Reliance Industries is set to acquire a 40 percent stake in Italy-based Plastic Legno's toy manufacturing business in India.



4 / 12 Religare Enterprises Ltd | The company said that lenders to Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) have agreed to consider the one-time settlement proposal by its debt-ridden subsidiary.



5 / 12 Delta Corp Ltd | The gaming and hospitality company's subsidiary Delta Pleasure Cruise Company has commenced management of operations of its fifth casino in Goa at the hotel "The Zuri White Sands Goa, Resort and Casino", situated at Pedda Varca Salcete, Goa.



6 / 12 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd | Analytical company CRISIL upgraded its short term rating to 'A1+' from 'A2+' and long term rating to 'AA' from 'A-' on the kitchen appliance manufacturer.



7 / 12 Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd | Ashish R Kacholia & PAC's (Himalaya Finance and Investment Company) shareholding in the company reduced to 4.55 percent after they sold equity stake via open market transactions.



8 / 12 Bata India Ltd | The company has said that the sale of 3,600,000 shares by BATA (BN) BV is part of internal restructuring.



9 / 12 Mishtann Foods Ltd | The company has received a good response for Mishtann Pink Rock Salt. The Gujarat based company has got orders from major retail stores for 1,700 metric tonnes and these supplies will begin from July 2022.



10 / 12 NHPC Ltd | The state-run company is aiming for a revenue of Rs 2000 crore in FY23.



11 / 12 Yes Bank | The bank might select JC Flowers as its JV partner for the proposed ARC.