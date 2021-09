1 / 13 Telecom stocks: Union cabinet could not clear a package for the ailing telecom industry Wednesday due to a pending legal opinion, sources said. The case can be likely taken up in the next cabinet meeting.









2 / 13 Insurance stocks: The industry’s gross premiums in August were up over 24 percent YoY on a reasonable base led by over 25 percent growth in the standalone health insurers.









3 / 13 Textile stocks: The Union cabinet has cleared a Rs 10,000 crore production linked incentive scheme for the industry. The scheme covers man-made fibers and technical textile sectors.









4 / 13 Steel stocks: India’s steel industry has witnessed a growth of 9.2 percent in April-July on a year-on-year basis as China has imposed export tariffs from August. Experts like Edelweiss are upbeat about demand for India’s steel exports for the current financial year.









5 / 13 SBI Life: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will sell a 2 percent stake in the company. The stake is worth over Rs 2,000 crore.









6 / 13 TCS: The tech-major has been appointed by South American airline Avianca to drive its cloud transformation.









7 / 13 Infosys: The company has announced a new strategic partnership with The Economist Group to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions. It aims to drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.









8 / 13 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance: The insurance company has reported an 18/11 percent YoY growth in its motor OD and motor TP books in July 2021.









9 / 13 ICICI Lombard: The insurance company’s retail health premiums were up 10 percent and ahead of the industry. However, its gross premiums were tepid at 4 percent YoY.









10 / 13 BPCL: Arun Kumar Singh has taken over as the new Managing Director and Chairman of BPCL, the company said Wednesday. Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta is the new Director of Finance.









11 / 13 IDFC First Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of V. Vaidyanathan as the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer of IDFC First Bank.









12 / 13 Hero Motors: The Hero Motors Group is aiming to triple its exports and international revenue to Rs 3,000 crore by FY24.