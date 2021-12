1 / 10 Tata Motors | Return: 176% | The Tata Group automaker's stock has rewarded investors handsomely in 2021. Despite challenges on the semiconductor front, investors bet on the Tata group carmaker in view of the emerging electric vehicle theme. Many analysts view Tata Motors as a proxy bet on the EV play.



2 / 10 Bajaj Finserv | Return: 91% | The Bajaj twins beat headline indices as well as the NBFC pack by a wide margin. Investors are upbeat on the NBFC among its peers. Many analysts believe Bajaj Finance is well-positioned to gain market share once COVID-related disruptions are behind. Marcellus Investment Managers' Saurabh Mukherjea counts Bajaj Finance among high-quality financial services companies.



3 / 10 Grasim | Return: 89% | The Aditya Birla group flagship company has continued to surprise the Street with its financial performance, riding on the back of its VSF business. Textile investors are banking on better demand for VSF or viscose staple fibre, man-made, bio-degradable fibre that services as an alternative to cotton, going forward. Another company from the group, Hindalco has given a return of 87%, riding on the back of a rally in metal prices. Analysts are gung ho on demand prospects for the aluminum major.



4 / 10 Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission | Return: 428%, 339% | Adani group shares broke a series of records through the year. Both Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission are among the three stocks of the group added to the MSCI India index. Optimism on the group's aggressive expansion plans has also boosted the stock. Adani Enterprises rewarded investors with a return of 278%.



5 / 10 Trident | Return: 428% | Trident, a vertically integrated textile and papermaker, is one of the largest players in India's home textiles market. The company's direct-to-consumer focus along with a series of positive business updates showing robust demand drove the stock. Trident's portal MyTrident.com features products ranging from towels, bedsheets, paper, notebooks, bathrobes, rugs and cushions.



6 / 10 KPIT Tech | Return: 366% | Investors are positive on KPIT Tech's position in auto engineering and mobility solutions, and growth momentum. Several analysts view KPIT Tech as a potential beneficiary of auto and technology players' focus on R&D.



7 / 10 JSW Energy | Return: 336% | Power stocks became the talk of the town with a pickup in economic activity from the pandemic-triggered slowdown. Focus on ambitious plans towards renewable energy has also powered the rally in the space.



8 / 10 Happiest Minds | Return: 297% | The newest D-Street entrant on this list, Happiest Minds nearly multiplied investors' money by four times in 2021. Strong earnings, lower attrition and the company's confidence on sustainable topline growth likely propelled its shares. Happiest Minds shares debuted in the secondary market in September 2020.



9 / 10 IEX | Return: 292.5% | IEX, the country's premier energy exchange, enjoys a near-monopoly status in the business. Focus on the green energy theme boosted the IEX stock. The stock entered the F&O segment in September.