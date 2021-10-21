Top stocks to watch out for on Oct 21: Reliance Industries, IEX, Bandhan Bank, Bharti Airtel and more



1 / 10 Bharti Airtel | The company's Rs 21,000-crore-rights issue closes today.









2 / 10 Asian Paints, Biocon, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Hotels Co, JSW Steel, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mphasis, Trident, TVS Motor Company and VST Industries | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.









3 / 10 Reliance Industries | Reliance Jio may reportedly invest in Google-backed Dunzo by participating in the hyperlocal delivery startup's new fundraising round of $200-250 million.









4 / 10 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | The company commissions phase 1 of brownfield expansion at specialty products division.









5 / 10 Angel Broking | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 134.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 74.5 crore in Q2FY21 while revenue jumped to Rs 527.34 crore from Rs 309.85 crore on-year.









6 / 10 L&T Finance Holdings | The company's consolidated profit fell to Rs 224.03 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 265.12 crore in Q2FY21, and revenue also fell to Rs 3,051.82 crore from Rs 3,408.10 crore on-year.









7 / 10 Tata Communications | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 425.38 crore in Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 384.48 crore in Q2FY21, whereas revenue fell to Rs 4,174 crore from Rs 4,401 crore on-year.









8 / 10 Havells India | The company's Q2 earnings missed estimates except for revenue.









9 / 10 Dhani Services |The company's board has approved an equity fundraise of Rs 1,200 crore which is equivalent to 9 percent stake in the company.






