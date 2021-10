1 / 10 Telecom companies | The telecom department, in consultation with the finance ministry, has written to telecom companies, sharing the contours of the equity conversion formula. The letter gives a 10-day deadline to reply on whether they will be opting for the AGR (spectrum) dues moratorium and whether they will be opting for the equity conversion scheme.









2 / 10 Tata Coffee | The company's consolidated net profit for Q2 came in at Rs 34 crore as against Rs 23.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.









3 / 10 Larsen & Toubro Infotech | The company reported higher-than-expected earnings on all fronts, in the September quarter.









4 / 10 ACC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | These companies will report their Q2 results today.









5 / 10 Hotel companies | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed to prepare guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops.









6 / 10 Aviation companies | Domestic air passenger traffic rose 5.4 percent month-on-month in September this year. The passenger traffic in September 2021 was 79 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.









7 / 10 TTK Prestige | The company's board of directors will consider stock split on October 27.









8 / 10 Indian Energy Exchange | The board of directors to mull bonus share issue on October 21.









9 / 10 HG Infra Engineering | The company has been declared as the L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for two hybrid annuity model projects.