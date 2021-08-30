CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 30



1 / 12 Bharti Airtel | The telco’s board approved raising capital up to Rs 21,000 crore via a rights issue of equity shares at Rs 535 each.









2 / 12 Mahindra & Mahindra | The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a major contract to Mahindra Defence Systems worth Rs 1,349.95 crore for the manufacturing of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of the Indian Navy.









3 / 12 Aviation Stocks | The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international scheduled commercial passenger flights to and from India untill September 30.









4 / 12 Vedanta | The company’s board will meet on September 1 to consider and approve the first interim dividend.









5 / 12 AU Small Finance Bank | The company’s board has appointed Deepak Jain, who is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Key Management Personnel, as Chief Risk Officer of the bank for a period of 3 years, with effect from September 1, 2021. Deepak Jain will replace Alok Gupta, who has resigned for personal reasons.









6 / 12 Inox Leisure | The company has commenced the commercial operations of multiplex cinema theatre taken on lease basis located at Jaipur, Rajasthan.









7 / 12 Nazara Technologies | The company will acquire a 100 percent stake in OpenPlay Technologies from Sreeram Reddy Vanga and Unnati Management Consultants LLP for Rs 186.41 crore, in one or more tranches.









8 / 12 Dalmia Bharat | The company’s subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has signed three Memorandum of Understandings with the Government of Jharkhand to invest Rs 758 crore in the state.









9 / 12 Tinplate Company of India | The company approved an expansion plan, investing in putting up an additional capacity of 3,00,000 tonnes per annum at Jamshedpur. The project is expected to be completed in about 3 years.









10 / 12 GOCL Corporation | The company has entered into an agreement with Squarespace Infra City for the sale of 44.25 acres land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad, for Rs 451.79 crore. The remaining land of about 32.09 acres will continue under the Joint Development Agreement with Hinduja Estates (HEPL) for development based on approvals.









11 / 12 SRF | Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has issued a revocation order under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for resumption of operations in P2 and the two other allied plants with immediate effect.





