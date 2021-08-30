CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 30

India shares are set to track upbeat global cues on Monday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone over the weekend. At 7:00 am, the Singapore-based SGX Nifty, an early indicator of trend on Nifty Futures, was trading 89.00 points or 0.53 percent higher at 16,814.00, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India. Among shares, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra are in news for various reasons. Here's the list of CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for today: