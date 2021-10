1 / 10 Coal India (up 13.6 percent): The state-run coal producer's output increased marginally to 40.7 million tonnes in September. The development comes at a time when the country's power plants are grappling with a shortage of dry fuel. Production in the first six months of FY22 rose 5.8 percent to 249.8 MT.









2 / 10 Tata Power (up 17.7 percent): Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha believes the shortage of coal in the country is more of a temporary phenomenon. "In the next two-four weeks, things should stabilise,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. He mentioned that Tata Power's domestic coal-based plants are operating at 100 percent capacity.









3 / 10 Triveni Turbine (up 29.6 percent): The stock surpassed its July 2017 highs this week to scale new heights with huge volume. Asked for clarification by BSE, the company said "there is no unpublished event/information/announcement relating to operation/performance" that is required to be disclosed to the stock exchange under regulations.









4 / 10 Godfrey Philips (up 20.8 percent): A sudden surge with high volume in Godfrey Philips also prompted BSE to seek clarification from the company. The company said it is not aware of any significant information that would have caused the spurt in the recent past.









5 / 10 IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 20.9 percent): The company raised Rs 350 crore at 9.55 percent via six-year bonds.









6 / 10 Delta Corp (up 16.2 percent): Delta is among eight stocks added to the F&O segment from the October series.









7 / 10 GMR Infra (up 13.4 percent): The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority allowed GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city, to gradually increase the user development fee on embarking domestic as well as international passengers. The operator is allowed to increase UDF from the existing Rs 281 to Rs 480 for domestic passengers and from Rs 393 to Rs 700 for international passengers from April 1, 2022.









8 / 10 Inox Leisure (up 11.9 percent): Maharashtra allowed cinema halls to operate from October 22 on the condition that the operators follow the protocols required to prevent the spread of the pandemic.









9 / 10 HDFC AMC (down 8.7 percent): HDFC AMC promoter Standard Life Investments divested a five per cent stake in the asset management company for Rs 3,060 crore through the open market. HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments. T Rowe Price Emerging Markets Funds purchased 15.2 lakh shares of the asset management firm.