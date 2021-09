1 / 5 UBS on ICICI Pru | The brokerage firm sees ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's annual premium equivalent to grow at a compounded annual rate of 22.7 percent over FY21-24. UBS also expects the company to continue to expand its margin.









2 / 5 Macquarie on Godrej Consumer Products | The company which is one of Macquarie's top picks in the consumer space, could witness recovery in the near term for its Indonesian business. The brokerage firm sees tailwinds for Godrej Consumer Products from expansion and premiumisation or innovation in core categories.









3 / 5 CLSA on Godrej Consumer Products | The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock and said that the company's Indonesian business has relatively managed COVID-19 pressure well. The company is looking to drive sustainable double-digit growth while maintaining margin, CLSA noted.









4 / 5 Jefferies on Godrej Consumer Products | The brokerage believes the company's expansion plan and launches should drive double-digit growth in medium to long term. Even as raw material prices remain high, it could be offset by way of price hikes and cost saving, Jefferies said.