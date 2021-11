1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on ONGC | The oil company's stock is pricing in $55 per barrel brent oil price and no rise in domestic gas prices, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock.



2 / 4 JP Morgan on Reliance Industries | The brokerage that has a 'neutral' rating on RIL's stock, says the recent announcement to reevaluate the deal with Saudi Aramco pertaining to the O2C business will have limited financial impact. A significant de-leveraging Is already achieved by RIL, the brokerage pointed out.



3 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Coal India | The brokerage sees challenges of the shift towards renewable-based power generation and ESG concerns to weigh on Coal India's stock. Goldman Sachs also sees heavy capital expenditure requirements depleting profitability which may also weigh on shares.