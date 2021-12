1 / 3 CLSA on RBL Bank | In a surprise move, the RBI appointed an additional director to RBL Bank's board which CLSA expects will lead to uncertainty in the near term. CLSA has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the lender's stock.



2 / 3 ICICI Securities on RBL Bank | This interim adverse development can drag RBL Bank's valuation to as low as 0.55 times FY23 book, ICICI Securities said. The brokerage has downgraded its rating on the banking stock to 'sell'.