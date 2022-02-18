Top brokerage calls on Nestle India: Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and more



1 / 4 Jefferies on Nestle | Input price environment remains tough for Nestle which has prompted Jefferies to maintain its 'hold' call on the stock.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Nestle | Relative valuations have kept Morgan Stanley 'underweight' on Nestle shares. The brokerage house has highlighted weaker growth in the largest category and margin pressures from inflation as headwinds for the FMCG player.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on Nestle | Credit Suisse has retained its 'neutral' recommendation on the FMCG player's stock because it sees valuations as stretched.