Top brokerage calls on Nestle India: Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and more

[caption id="attachment_12538772" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Nestle | Input price environment remains tough for Nestle which has prompted Jefferies to maintain its 'hold' call on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12538782" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Nestle | Relative valuations have kept Morgan Stanley 'underweight' on Nestle shares. The brokerage house has highlighted weaker growth in the largest category and margin pressures from inflation as headwinds for the FMCG player.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12538792" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Nestle | Credit Suisse has retained its 'neutral' recommendation on the FMCG player's stock because it sees valuations as stretched.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12538802" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Nestle | Nomura believes that Nestle's margin will sequentially improve helped by price hikes and cost efficiency programme. Even as the brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock, it has cut EPS estimates for Nestle to factor in a delayed margin recovery.[/caption]