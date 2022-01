1 / 8 Hinduja Global Solutions | The stock closed 20 percent lower. This comes after the company announced a 1:1 bonus share and a third interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22, at Rs 150 per share. Partha DeSarkar, CEO, HGS told CNBC-TV18 that the company is paying out a special interim dividend after the sale of its healthcare business.



2 / 8 Tata Consultancy Services | Shares of the technology major ended 1.35 percent higher after the Indian Government selected TCS to drive the next phase of Passport Seva Program.



3 / 8 Easy Trip Planners | The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled for January 12, inter alia, to consider and approve bonus share issue. With this, the stock closed 4.53 percent higher.



4 / 8 GM Breweries | Shares of the company tanked and ended 10.56 percent lower as Q3 earnings disappointed investors. Net profit for Q3 fell 6 percent YoY and operating margins shrunk.



5 / 8 India Cements | The scrip closed 15.16 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500.



6 / 8 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Shares of the lender ended 7.02 percent higher after the lender posted a strong quarterly update.



7 / 8 GMR Infrastructure | The stock closed 5.18 percent lower and was the biggest drag on Nifty500.