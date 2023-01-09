Titan, Tata Steel, Zydus Life: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,000 on its shares while Macquarie has a 'outperform' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,250 on its shares.

1 / 4

Titan | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,000 on its shares. The brokerage says that company initial Q3 trends were slightly weaker than expected.

2 / 4

Titan | Macquarie has a 'outperform' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,250 on its shares. The brokerage says that company is witnessing healthy growth in watches and jewellery business.

3 / 4

Tata Steel | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 95 on its shares. The brokerage says that company witness sequential moderation in European production, but its sales have improved.

4 / 4

Zydus Life | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Zydus Life with a target price of Rs 513 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's new launches should provide growth in overall US business.