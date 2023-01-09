homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks Newstitan tata steel zydus life monday top brokerage calls 15611401.htm

Titan, Tata Steel, Zydus Life: Monday's top brokerage calls News

Titan, Tata Steel, Zydus Life: Monday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Jan 9, 2023 8:18:38 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,000 on its shares while Macquarie has a 'outperform' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,250 on its shares.

Image count1 / 4

Titan | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,000 on its shares. The brokerage says that company initial Q3 trends were slightly weaker than expected.

Image count2 / 4

Titan | Macquarie has a 'outperform' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,250 on its shares. The brokerage says that company is witnessing healthy growth in watches and jewellery business.

Image count3 / 4

Tata Steel | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 95 on its shares. The brokerage says that company witness sequential moderation in European production, but its sales have improved.

Image count4 / 4

Zydus Life | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Zydus Life with a target price of Rs 513 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's new launches should provide growth in overall US business.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

MRF, HDFC Life, Ashok Leyland and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Next Article

Wall Street loses value over 1% as investors look ahead to US jobs report

arrow down