Yasho Industries | The company said its board on March 16 will consider capital expenditure for a new greenfield project with a capacity of 15,500 metric tonne per annum at Bharuch, Gujarat.



Titan Company | The company is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in homegrown wearables maker Noise, as the Tata group-controlled watch and jewellery maker aims to strengthen its presence in the booming wearables market, as per a newspaper report.



Zydus Lifesciences | Zydus' US-based biopharmaceutical arm Sentynl Therapeutics Inc has executed an asset purchase agreement for the sale of BridgeBio's Nulibry (Fosdenopterin) for injection. Nulibry is approved by the USFDA to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening paediatric genetic disorder.



ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The company has bagged a large order for cement waste heat recovery boilers from Shree Cement in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan. (Image: Company Website)



Bafna Pharmaceuticals | Promoter SRJR Life Sciences LLP will sell 99,357 equity shares or 0.42 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. The purpose of this stake sale, which will start from March 9, is to achieve minimum public shareholding.



Bharat Forge | The auto ancillary company said its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems has incorporated a joint venture company - Sagar-Manas Technologies - with open joint stock company Dastan Transnational Corporation. The joint venture will help the company participate in joint upgradation and manufacturing/ providing solutions for marine and defence products.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Subsidiary Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc has completed the acquisition of subsidiary companies of Galderma. The company paid $99.279 million for the entire transaction.



Eveready Industries | The company's board has approved the appointment of Suvamoy Saha as the Managing Director of the company for three years effective March 8, 2022. (Image: Company Website)



InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet | The Indian government has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27.