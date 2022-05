1 / 5 Titan Company | The jewellery-to-watch maker ended 4.11 down percent reacting to a lower-than-estimated profit for the quarter ended March. Some analysts also said that despite the long term prospects of the company remaining intact, stock valuations leave little room for re-rating.



2 / 5 Kotak Mahindra Bank | The stock rose over 2 percent, reacting to stellar quarterly earnings. However, with the Reserve Bank of India's 40-bps hike in the repo rate drove selling in equities, resulting in the banking stock closing off its intraday high, up 0.07 percent.



3 / 5 Britannia Industries | After falling for two consecutive days, shares of Britannia gained 10 percent intraday because the cookies giant was able to sell more of its products despite raising product prices. However, the FMCG player's scrip ended off its day's high, up 3.32 percent.



4 / 5 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | The stock ended 6.75 percent lower and was the worst hit on Nifty50.