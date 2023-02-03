English
Titan, Dabur, HDFC: Friday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Feb 3, 2023 8:41:13 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,000 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Berger Paints with a target price of Rs 507 on its shares.

Titan | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 3,000 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's steady jewellery growth is continuing.

Dabur | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Dabur with a target price of Rs 620 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's rural weakness is concerning.

Berger Paints | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Berger Paints with a target price of Rs 507 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's Q3 has missed updates.

HDFC | CLSA says that HDFC quarter is in line and NIM is flat. The brokerage added that individual loan growth is robust.

