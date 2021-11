1 / 4 Jefferies on Zomato | The brokerage noted that the management intends to exit non-core businesses with its focus shifting to 'build' from 'buy'. Jefferies has raised its revenue and loss estimates for the company.



2 / 4 CLSA on Max Financial | The company expects to maintain protection mix and margin despite reinsurance tightening, the brokerage said maintaining its 'buy' call on the company's shares.



3 / 4 CLSA on Bank of Baroda | CLSA believes that the lender will be the beneficiary of the corporate recovery cycle. The brokerage expects a 10.8-11 percent return on equity by FY23-24.