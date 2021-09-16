View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Telecom, Zee Entertainment, Zomato and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: Telecom, Zee Entertainment, Zomato and more

Morgan Stanley remains 'overweight' on Reliance Industries, while CLSA stays positive on ICICI Bank. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: